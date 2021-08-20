The Town of Sardis City is owed nearly $133,000 in outstanding warrants, fines and court fees, at least half of which it hopes to recoup during its upcoming Amnesty Week scheduled for Oct. 11-15.
“We have a ton of outstanding warrants and a ton of outstanding monies that is owed to the city,” said Judge Kristi Owens. “If you have an outstanding warrant or you have an outstanding balance, if you come to city hall during this week … pay 50% of your balance owed, we’ll clear your warrant, clear your balance and you are done with us.”
Owens recommended the 50% figure because it would help streamline the process and increase the chances of clearing more cases.
“When you’re getting zero, 50% is a lot,” she said.
Consisting primarily of traffic and insurance violations as well as some misdemeanors, Owens described the city’s warrant backlog as “ridiculous,” with some cases dating as far back as 2015. Part of the reason the backlog has ballooned over the years, she said, is because many tickets were issued to out-of-towners passing through the area or to someone local who rarely gets stopped by police and therefore either doesn’t know or doesn’t feel obligated to pay the fine. However, if and when those people do encounter law enforcement again, they may be forced to pay the fine unless they take advantage of Amnesty Week, she said.
The City of Boaz held a similar Amnesty Day on July 29, but Owens said she wanted to try a week to give everyone who needs it ample opportunity to participate. During Amnesty Week, anyone with an outstanding debt or warrant can go to Sardis City Town Hall located at 1335 Sardis Drive to pay 50% of their fine to the magistrate, as long as their case has already been adjudicated.
For cases that haven’t been adjudicated, the judge said she will make a judgment via video conference and issue a fine. She said if a person’s case has already been adjudicated, they may call the court and pay over the phone, if preferred.
Letters will be going out soon to each person with an outstanding warrant or balance detailing how they can take care of it during Amnesty Week, Owens said.
