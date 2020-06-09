The City of Albertville recently performed a six-month audit to ensure it was on track with its projected budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
During October 2019, the Albertville City Council approved a budget with projected revenues and transfers totaling $23,754,722 in the general fund, leaving a $268,522.36 surplus after a projected $23,486,199.64 worth of expenditures.
In the past six months from April 30, 2020, the general government fund — which has the largest budget — has spent $3,674,106.64 of its total $8,770,144.65 in budgeted expenditures, the police fund spent $2,401,675.26 of its total $5,045,118.99 of its budgeted expenditures, the fire department fund has spent $1,386,048.53 of its total $2,807,900.48 of its budgeted expenditures and the street department fund has spent $1,179,356.60 of its total $2,574,532.11 expenditures.
Five accounts have spent more than 50% of their total budget including the recycling fund, which has a balance of $39,590.01; the court fund with a balance of $125,126.72; the senior center fund, $115,650.34; information technology fund, $170,715.33; and the personnel fund, $103,715.72.
The recreation fund, which has a balance of $1,128476.57, has had only 39.08% of its budget spent so far this fiscal year.
Mayor Tracy Honea said tax revenue for the months of March and April was down, but it wasn’t as bad as anticipated. With big-box stores like Hobby Lobby and Ross halting operations during the shutdown, he said the town missed out on a lot of tax revenue. However, he said the city was “fortunate” enough to have other businesses who picked up the slack with their increased sales.
While it's too early to tell how much tax revenue is increasing now that many businesses have reopened, Honea said he felt like things are picking up and are on their way back to normal.
