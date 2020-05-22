The Geraldine Town Council held its second meeting via video conference Monday, May 11, though technical difficulties prevented some from attending online.
After the pledge of allegiance and prayer, Mayor Chuck Ables said the council discussed the town’s current opening status. It decided to continue to have the lobby of town hall closed to the public while having a drive-thru window open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays with a night-deposit box available for after-hour payments.
Under new business, the council:
• Hired Sethe Green as a full-time police officer.
• Changed cell phone carriers from Verizon to AT&T.
• Held the first reading of Resolution 2020-06-08 to appoint election officials for the Municipal Election on Aug. 25.
• Voted to pay outstanding bills.
The next council meeting will be held Monday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. Ables said he hopes to meet in person at town hall with the doors open.
