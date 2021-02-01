Ongoing renovations at the Marshall County Jail was once again the main topic of discussion during the Marshall County Commission’s work session and meeting Wednesday where it approved more than $6,000 for unexpected projects.
One project involved installing two lights on the edge of the jail’s new roof. Martin & Cobey Construction Consultant Kelly Howard said the roofing contractor who fixed the other lights on the roof refused to do the final two even though it was included in the contract for the new roof. Howard said the two new lights would require installing a new circuit, which may have cost the contractor more money than expected to finish. The council agreed to deduct $4,500 from the contractor’s final billing and to hire Ray Electrical to finish the project for $3,940.
The council also approved paying $2,326 from the Courthouse and Jail Fund to reinstall security return grills on the jail’s HVAC system. Howard said the grills were removed during the mold cleaning process. Since they were welded on, the old grills could not be reinstalled as originally planned, he said.
Though none of the nearly 290 inmates in the jail are currently occupying the areas where the new grates are needed, Sheriff Phil Sims said it is a security risk that must be addressed as soon as possible.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the minutes from the Jan. 13 meeting and the financials from Jan. 12-25, totaling $1,276,874.73
• Approved vacating a portion of Gurley Road as requested by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Cathedral Caverns asked to be able to control the road, which will lead to a new campground.
• Approved of payment request to Joey Baker; $128.52
• Approved replacing gas lines at Martling Senior Center for $800 from countywide
• Approved the purchase of 2021 Tahoe off State Bid List for $14,000 from Equipment Replacement Fund.
• Approved a payment request of $3,300 to Russel Rahn for the purchase of a tankless water heater for the Marshall County Animal Shelter.
• Approved of additional funds to purchase 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, $2,064.70 from General Fund fund balance. The new, 4-wheel drive vehicle will cost around $35,000 and will be used by the coroner’s office.
• Approved $6,000 to purchase a lift for the mortuary cooler from General Fund fund balance. Coroner Cody Nugent said the multidirectional lift will help position cadavers in the new cooler.
• Approved $422,685 for P25 radios from General Fund fund balance.
•Announced a two-week application period for Northeast Water, Sewer & Fire Protection Board.
