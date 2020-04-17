Shortly before Easter Sunday, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor Tony Holcomb encouraged his congregation to build and plant crosses in the front yard of the church as a way to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Although his congregation couldn’t worship inside the church together due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holcomb said the crosses were a perfect opportunity for families to come to the church and worship without interacting.
But little did he know, the crosses would have greater impact on the community after a tornado struck parts of Boaz on Sunday evening.
“‘It’s certainly been a tragic circumstance,” Holcomb said. “I’ve got friends who’ve been hit hard.
“The crosses out there are to give hope and serve as a testimony to the hope we have in Jesus Christ,” he added. “But it has a little more meaning in the midst of the pandemic and now this storm.”
The church is located at 1991 Beulah Road in Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.