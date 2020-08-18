The Marshall County Fair provides funds for the Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 in Boaz to provide services, assistance and scholarships for area residents.
This year, officials decided the show – or in this case, the annual fair - must go on regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the group would have to drastically cut back on help they give the community.
John Tuck, post commander, said much discussion went into the decision to ultimately host the fall fair.
“Things are going along as best they can,” Tuck said. “We expected some push back from the public.
“We can’t live in fear. All we can do is take precautions as best we can. We have to balance safety against necessity.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year.”
Tuck said funds raised provide scholarships to local high school students, competition prizes for scout of the year and middle school patriotic essay contest, as well as assistance for veterans who may be struggling with bills, among other projects.
“Without the fair, we wouldn’t have the money to do much of anything,” Tuck said.
Usually 15,000 people attend the week-long fair. This year he expected to see numbers trend downward due to COVID-19 fears and related safety measures.
Everyone who attended the fair was required to abide by health department regulations and maintain social distancing as well as wear a mask.
Carnival officials downsized the number of rides provided at this year’s fair in an effort to have enough workers available to sanitize rides and games between users.
“People need to remember this is how the carnival workers put food on their tables,” Tuck said. “In a normal year, they work festivals from May to September or October. This year they didn’t get to start their season until July. They are hurting and need our support.”
Tuck said most festivalgoers complied with safety mandates, but a few have complained.
“Most people are taking it in stride,” Tuck said. “A couple of people have grumbled about having to wear a mask. We just have to remind them that this is not something we decided to do out of the blue. This is being done at the request of our governor.”
Tuck said the fair featured many rides, games and food vendors, offering traditional fair favorites such as corn dogs and funnel cakes, as well as pizza, burgers and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.