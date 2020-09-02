Since Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos took office, his main goal has been to invest back into the town. Now, eight years later, he and the council members have turned the town’s financial situation around, spending more than $1 million in the last four years without borrowing any money and reducing the debt by $600,000.
“For eight years prior [to my election], we [the town] didn’t buy anything.” Amos said. “When I took office, I wanted to focus on investing back in the town because the morale of the town was down … and you can understand why because you didn’t have nothing to work with.”
Amos gave a summary of the town’s finances at the last Sardis City Council meeting. The town had an ending total balance of $1,072,153.32 as of July compared to $362,215.05 in November 2016. Aside from funds reserved for emergencies, Amos said the council didn’t want to just “sit on” all the money but strategically reinvest in the town.
“We [not only] had that much money to work with, but we had invested that much back into the town in equipment, benefits and raises for the employees,” he told The Reporter.
He said the quality of employees the town has been able to recruit had greatly increased due to being able to offer better wages and benefits.
“That’s a big part of success, is you have those types of individuals coming to work for you,” he said. “Before, we couldn’t pay much more than McDonalds.”
Much of the equipment the council has purchased has gone toward beautifying the town. Amos mentioned a new 95-horsepower tractor and a bush hog to maintain the roadways, as one example. The town has also purchased a new maintenance building for the street department and new vehicles and life-saving equipment for both the police and fire departments.
“Those are the kinds of things that I’m proud of,” Amos said.
A large portion of the restricted funds for 2020 — approximately $500,000 — is already dedicated to future paving projects, Amos said.
