After losing reelection for Marshall County District 3 Commissioner, David Kelley decided to retire from government work altogether following his final commission meeting on Oct 28.
Kelly has been employed with the county for the past 20 years and has served as commissioner since 2016.
“Someone said sometime, if you find a job that you like, enjoy doing, then you don’t have to work the rest of your life,” Kelley said. “The past 20 years I have worked with the county, and I have enjoyed being an employee, I have enjoyed being a commissioner, and I just thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving me that opportunity.”
Kelley was appointed Commissioner by former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley to fill the late Buddy Allen’s term. He was later elected as commissioner in 2016.
During his tenure, he said he has been able to rebuild the district’s inventory of equipment, built a total of four bridges and paved a number of the district’s roads.
Kelley also served as vice-chairman of the Marshall County Commission. He lost his seat on the commission to Lee Sims in a runoff election.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the minutes from the Oct. 14 meeting.
• Approved claims from Oct. 12 - Oct. 26 totaling $1,131,429.24.
• Approved setting the speed limit for Duckett Drive to 30 mph.
• Approved a bid of $1,855 made by Piggly Wiggly in Guntersville for the Food Bag Program.
• Approved a maintenance agreement between the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency and Weather Message, LLC to maintain emergency communication equipment for $1,600 annually.
• Approved a 36-month copier lease with Xerox from the State of Alabama Contract pricing for copier with a month fixed lease of $225.36.
• Approved solicitation for bids for a larger body cooler for the coroner’s office, to be reimbursed by the CARES Act. The new cooler could hold up to 12 bodies; 10 more than the coroner’s current setup. District 3 Commissioner David Kelley was the only commissioner to vote against this measure.
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.