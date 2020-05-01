After Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order, it put a wrench in the plans of Boaz City Schools’ feeding program for students in need. But after a few days passed, Baylor University stepped in with its Meals-to-You program.
According to Boaz Child Nutrition Director Brandy Tarvin, Baylor partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Boaz City Schools to safely deliver meals directly to students and their families at no cost.
“It’s kind of a win-win,” Tarvin told the Boaz Board of Education during its virtual meeting April 23. “It feeds our children, but yet, we’re not putting our employees at risk.”
Tarvin said any student that qualifies from free and reduced lunch would qualify to enroll in the program. Once enrolled, each student receives 10 breakfast meals and 10 lunch/dinner meals every other week.
“Principals and teachers have been reaching out to students’ families and working hard to make sure students in need are aware [of the program],” Tarvin said.
To enroll in the program, log onto mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/. If without internet access or would like to learn more, call the Boaz City Schools central office at 256-593-8180.
Before the meeting was adjourned, the board chose to recognize Jerika Brannon, who is the administrative assistant to Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie and secretary for the school board, for her “exemplary” work ethic and dedication to the district.
“[Brannon] always goes above and beyond the call of duty when called upon,” Board President Jeff Roberts said. “She’s devoted, never complains, does her job and does it extremely well … she also has her hands full in keeping this board in line.
“We just want to thank you and let you know how much we truly appreciate you,” he added.
Roberts said the recognition was “well overdue,” and Haynie agreed.
“Frankly, I don’t know what I’d do without her,” Haynie said. “We’re just appreciative of her and her hard work.”
After the virtual meeting, Brannon told The Reporter she was shocked and never expected a $1,000 bonus to go along with honor.
“If it would’ve been in person, I probably would’ve died,” Brannon said. “I was shocked, but very, very appreciative.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved the monthly payroll for February and March 2020.
• Approved the following personnel items:
Resignations
1. Sarah Lee Martin — pre-K auxiliary teacher — effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
2. Roy Hancock — bus driver — effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
3. Hannah Corbin — ESL teacher at Boaz Middle School and Boaz High School — effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Retirements
1. Billa Springfield — librarian at Boaz Intermediate School — effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
2. Nicholas Dixon — teacher at Boaz Middle School — effective June 1.
3. Patricia Gilliland — CNP employee at Boaz Middle School — effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
• Approved a contract for physical therapy services with Twin Acres Physical Therapy, not to exceed $15,000, for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved a contract for occupational therapy services with Occupational Therapy Services, Inc., not to exceed $45,000, for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved a contract for psychological assessment services with Susan Cook, not to exceed $17,000, for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved a contract for services to employ Cory Skelton as a CSFO consultant. Skelton currently serves as the CSFO at Gadsden City Schools. Haynie said she was hired to help Boaz CSFO Greg Maples get acclimated to the position. He was hired in February. Skelton will be paid $48.04 per hour, not to exceed 50 total hours.
• Approved a resolution for Boaz City Schools to perform inquiries to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Drug and Alcohol Clearing House Content on any employee holding a CDL, as recommended by Frankie Martin, BCSS transportation supervisor.
• Awarded a bid for a dish machine at Boaz Intermediate School and Boaz Middle School to Hotel and Restaurant Supply in Tuscaloosa for a total of 76,527.71.
• Approved an RFP for BCSS Network WiFi 2020 to information transport solutions. This proposal will replace and upgrade eligible wireless and wired equipment at each school. Due to uncertainty of COVID-19 closures, it was approved retroactively to March 13.
• Declared a number of buses as surplus to be scrapped as outlined in a previously approved “scrap plan.”
• Approved the purchase of three 2021 Bluebird passenger buses for $290,949 and one 2021 Bluebird special needs bus for $102,986 from Bus Works, totaling $393,935. Haynie said $263,524 would be provided by ADECA from the Volkswagen Mitigation funds to pay for part of the buses. He said the remaining cost would be paid from the 2019-2020 advancement in technology fund.
The next board meeting will be held May 21 at 6:30 p.m. Brannon said the meeting would likely be held via Zoom and broadcast via YouTube to practice social distancing and adhere to state health guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.