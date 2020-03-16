BIRMINGHAM — The 2020 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk marked the thirteenth time the iconic event has been held in Alabama and shattered previous attendance records, B.A.S.S. officials recently announced.
The total Classic Week attendance of 122,814 was recorded at a variety of activities across Alabama, including the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo in Birmingham, daily takeoffs on Lake Guntersville and the inaugural Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by TourneyX presented by Abu Garcia on Logan Martin Lake in Pell City.
This attendance number is 35% higher than the previous state record set in 2014, and the fourth-highest attended Bassmaster Classic in the event’s 50-year history.
Economic impact for the week is expected to top $25 million and will be announced once the calculations are completed by the local hosts.
