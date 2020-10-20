Rack Room Shoes donated $1,347.23 through their “Shoes that Fit” campaign to Albertville City Schools Foundation to provide brand new shoes to students in need.
This donation supports Albertville City Schools Ready to Learn program, which exists to support the needs of underprivileged students in the school system. According to the Shoes that Fit campaign, roughly one in five children in the United States are poor—they live in families whose income falls below the federal poverty threshold. That’s 15,000,000 kids—a number greater than the entire population of Washington state and Arizona combined! Even worse is the number of children living in low-income families, which is now 41%.
Shoes are one of the most expensive items that families have to purchase for their children to attend school. Many shoes are inappropriate, don’t fit, or are completely worn out, leading to pain, shame and embarrassment for students. Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive.
“We are excited to have the support of Rack Room Shoes and our incredibly generous community. ACS Foundation strives to remove barriers to an effective education. We want to give every student and teacher every advantage to succeed. Rack Room is helping us meet a big need—giving kids more than just shoes that keep them warm and dry. They are giving confidence and dignity,” said Jennifer Amos, Chairman of the ACS Foundation Board of Directors.
The Albertville City Schools (ACS) Foundation supports each student and teacher in the Albertville City Schools with the tools they need for an excellent educational experience. Each year the Foundation provides more than $40,000 to teachers to spend in the classroom through grants for materials and supplies, ensures all students are prepared for their school day with the proper supplies, clothing and other needs and funds the majority of Aggie Theater productions.
