WholesaleCars.com in Albertville announced Tuesday they will now be offering free home delivery for all cars, trucks and SUVs to provide an even easier car buying process for customers.
WholesaleCars.com has streamlined the car buying process. It’s as easy as 1,2,3! Customers simply apply online, pick out their vehicle from the vast inventory available, make a delivery appointment, and in no time your new vehicle will arrive right outside your front door.
“This is an exciting time here at Wholesalecars.com,” said Paul Claborn, Owner of Wholesalecars.com, “with many dealerships in the area experiencing a vehicle shortage we are proud to not only have a large selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs but also to provide our customers the convenience of never even having to come to the dealership.”
WholesaleCars.com has been serving Albertville and the surrounding communities for more than 40 years. The company not only sells quality used vehicles, but also offers in-house financing, maintenance, and a warranty on every vehicle they sell.
“What we do is provide an option for buyers who may not have perfect credit,” explained Claborn. “Our goal is to get our customers to a better place, that’s why we offer in house financing and warranty. With the addition of our new delivery line of service we think we have really made the entire car-buying experience as easy as it can be.”
Customers who are interested in this new service can complete the no credit check pre-approval application at wholesalecars.com/preapproval. Then follow the instructions you receive in your email, and you'll be driving in no time. It's as easy as 1, 2, 3! At Wholesalecars.com everyone is approved, and every car has a warranty.
Wholesalecars.com is located at 4050 US Hwy 431, Albertville, AL 35950. For more information about the new delivery service or to view the extensive inventory of low mileage used cars, trucks and SUV’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.