MONTGOMERY – A total of 11 Alabama State Parks and another nine attractions located within or adjacent to a state park have been honored with Tripadvisor.com’s “2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.”
Gulf State Park earned several of the awards, including one each for Gulf State Park Campground, Gulf State Park Fishing Pier, The Lodge at Gulf State Park and the park itself.
Travelers’ Choice, formerly known as Certificate of Excellence winners, recognizes businesses that earn consistently great user reviews. Travelers’ Choice winners rank among the top 10 percent of businesses on Tripadvisor.
“We are honored that once again so many Alabama State Parks have been recognized in Tripadvisor’s annual awards,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “All of the Alabama State Parks system employees are dedicated to making every single visit a first-class experience. Our commitment to excellence is confirmed with this recognition by the people who are actually coming to stay, play and enjoy our state parks.”
Booking a stay at one of our parks has never been easier with the launch last month of the new online reservation system for campgrounds. Visit www.alapark.com to plan and book your next visit.
Below is a list of Alabama State Parks and amenities honored:
Cathedral Caverns State Park
Cheaha State Park
Chewacla State Park
DeSoto State Park
Gulf State Park
Joe Wheeler State Park
Lake Guntersville State Park
Meaher State Park
Monte Sano State Park
Oak Mountain State Park
Rickwood Caverns State Park
Below is a list of attractions within or adjacent to a state park honored:
DeSoto Falls
Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge
Gulf State Park Campground
Gulf State Park Fishing Pier
The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel
Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail (Gulf State Park)
Foodcraft (Gulf State Park Lodge)
Ike’s Beach Service (concessionaire in Gulf State Park)
5 Rivers – Alabama’s Delta Resource Center (adjacent to Meaher State Park)
Tripadvisor’s 18th annual “Travelers’ Choice” awards honored 4,817 unique businesses this year, with winners determined by reviews collected on Tripadvisor during 2019, or before the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Tripadvisor calculated this year’s winners from millions of reviews collected in 2019 from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor. The awards take into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings specific to each category.
“It’s gratifying to see so many Alabama attractions honored by Tripadvisor,” Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “Anyone who has enjoyed [these parks] understands the awe-inspiring natural beauty available here in Alabama, and these awards show that our customer service and attention to detail enhance our visitors’ experience.”
