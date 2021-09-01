A Marshall County Jail inmate has died from COVID-19.
Sheriff Phil Sims released a statement Monday stating inmate Joseph Campbell, 42, died Friday at Marshall Medical Center North. He was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 14 for evaluation and treatment.
Campbell was booked into the Marshall County Jail Aug. 30 on charges of dissemination/display of child pornography and several counts of illegal possession of obscene materials.
“As of today, all COVID cases in the jail have completed the quarantine time required by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We have not had any additional inmates test positive for COVID,” Sims said.
“One inmate still remains in Marshall Medical North in ICU. He is not on a ventilator.
“One inmate that still remains in Huntsville Hospital has shown improvement. He is no longer on a ventilator.”
Sims reported 18 cases of COVID-19 in the jail as of Aug. 26. All but the two in hospitals were treated at the jail, he said.
A Blount County Jail inmate housed by the Marshall County Jail died a week ago from COVID-19.
Jeffery Harris, 43, died last week. He had been transferred to Marshall Medical Center South earlier this month after getting sick.
Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Harris pleaded guilty to sex abuse last year and was awaiting transfer to a state prison to begin serving a 15-year sentence.
As he was an ADOC inmate, Moon had no information as to whether Harris had been vaccinated against Covid.
Sims said he and his staff have done all they can to mitigate COVID-19 exposure within the jail.
“These are unprecedented and challenging times we are living in,” Sims said. “The Marshall County Correction Facility is doing every thing we can to minimize exposure of the Covid virus among inmates and employees. We are following all CDC guidelines available to us to include issuing and wearing masks, around the clock healthcare, monitoring inmates for symptoms, hand washing, hand sanitizer, social distancing the best we can, and taking temperatures.”
Sims said all inmates and jail staff members have been offered the vaccine. However, he cannot force anyone to take the vaccine.
“We started offering vaccinations to all inmates several months ago,” he said. “Currently, about 1/3 of the inmate population has been vaccinated. We have received more requests in the last several days for vaccination shots.
“This past Friday, the nursing staff administered 45 vaccination shots to inmates. The majority of these shots were second dose applications while a few where first dose applications.”
The jail currently houses 237 male inmates with 172 beds. An additional 37 female inmates are being housed at the Albertville City Jail while the county jail undergoes renovations. All female inmates were tested for COVID-19 prior to transfer to Albertville’s Jail as part of an agreement between the two facilities.
Marshall County Jail Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, jail officials immediately locked the facility down, limited visitors and initiated health checks, screenings, and cleanliness protocols.
Inmates are tested for COVID if and when they display symptoms. They are also tested when they are initially brought to the jail and placed under a 72-hour quarantine.
All employees are subject to temperature checks when clocking in for the beginning of a shift. Anyone reporting symptoms or close contact, or those registering a temperature are sent home to be tested by their healthcare provider, Guthrie said.
“We are running a jail,” Guthrie said. “We cannot open the doors and let them leave. They are in here because a crime was committed and the inmates are waiting for a trial, bond or sentencing.
“We are following everyone else in the state. We are following the guidance from our healthcare providers. We are doing what the state requires us to do exactly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.