Maynor Contracting, the company currently involved with the demolition and construction project at the site of the old K-Mart building in Albertville, was recently cited with a violation by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and fined $1,500.
According to a legal notice drafted by the department, Maynor Contracting failed to give adequate notice of the demolition of the K-Mart building, which reportedly contained asbestos.
“The owner or operator of a demolition or renovation activity for a subject facility to provide written notice of intention to demolish or renovate … at least 10 workdays before demolition, asbestos stripping or removal work, or any other activity which disturbs the asbestos,” the department stated. “The department considers this violation to be serious.”
On Jan. 24, the department learned via an inspection that the site had been demolished “in violation of ADEM’ codes. It issued a notice of violation on Feb. 3, to the City of Albertville, the presumed owner of the facility. However, the city had sold the site to its current owner, Hutton Albertville Marketplace, LLC, on Dec. 20, 2019. Maynor Contracting began demolition shortly thereafter, failing to give adequate notice, according to the department.
In determining the penalty for the infraction, the department considered such things as whether or not the environment was “irreparably harmed,” whether the contractors used care to mitigate safety hazards during demolition, whether delaying to notify the department resulted in the economic gain, history of violations and the offender's ability to pay resulting fines. Each penalty could carry a maximum fine of $25,000, not to exceed a total of $250,000 for all penalties combined.
The department found that Maynor Contracting did not benefit from delaying notice, had no previous violations, tried to minimize safety hazards regarding the asbestos and made an effort to “partially comply” with ADEM requirements.
The contractor was fined $1,000 for the “seriousness of violation” and $500 for “standard of care." It has 45 days to pay the fine from the time it was issued.
Scott Maynor, CEO of Maynor Contracting, declined to comment on the record about the violation or fine, but did say progress at the site has not been affected.
“Everything's going good,” Maynor said. “We’re ahead of schedule, and that’s why it doesn’t look like anything is being done is because we’re so far ahead.”
Bidding for the construction of the new Food City building at the site is scheduled for June, he said.
