A Guntersville man entered a guilty plea Monday ending a case unlike any other seen in Marshall County in recent memory.
Van Havis, 55, of Guntersville, entered a guilty plea to felony charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual torture, and a misdemeanor charge of bestiality. Other charges stemming from the incident that took place in 2020 in Guntersville were dropped as part of the plea bargain.
Havis entered a “blind plea,” meaning the sentence length will be determined by a judge after a sentencing hearing Sept. 8.
The felony charges are Class A felonies punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Bestiality is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Havis and Holly Debord were charged after citizens reported to police a lewd video showing a sexual assault involving the suspects, a mentally disabled man and a domesticated animal circulating on Facebook Messenger and through text messages in 2020.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said at the time of the arrests the case was driven by social media and thanked citizens for informing authorities of the case.
“This is a unique case for what it involved,” Sims said at the time of the arrests. “The one charge [bestiality] is not one you often hear about.”
Investigators were able to identify the suspects and victims. One of the victims had a mental disability.
Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Bray and Adam Culbert called the case “one of the most disturbing” they have encountered. Bray and Culbert prosecuted the case against Debord, which ended July 22 when she entered a similar guilty blind plea.
Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation against Havis and Debord, including the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, police from Guntersville, Arab and Boaz, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Mountain Lakes Behavioral and the Department of Human Resources.
