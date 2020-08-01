Boaz
July 8
Daniel Lynn, 51, of Albertville, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, third-degree domestic violence and assault on a police officer.
Michael Fowler, 38, of Boaz, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.
Ahmad El-Bahesh, 30, of Guntersville, on charges of public intoxication and destruction of property by an inmate.
July 9
Jason Cardwell, 42, of Fyffe, on a domestic violence strangulation charge
James Lozin, 27, of Boaz, on charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment
Jacob Gore, 28, of Boaz, on a charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs and two failure-to-appear warrants.
Harold Chitwood, 58, of Boaz, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 10
Jerry Mendoza, 29, of Boaz, on charges of third-degree domestic violence and harassment.
Maynor Lopez, 23, of Boaz, on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
Milton Ramirez, 19, of Boaz, on a charge of consumption of alcohol by a minor.
July 11
Amy Gaskey, 44, of Stelle, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
July 12
Cody Gulledge, 33, of Albertville, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
Miguel Esteban, 20, of Boaz, on charges of driving under the influence and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Yerado Reynoso, of Boaz, on charges of public intoxication and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
July 13
Amanda Twilley, 36, of Boaz, on a public intoxication charge.
Brian Downer, 37, of Boaz, on a public intoxication charge.
Devon Loomis, 28, of Boaz, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
Johnny Bufford, 39, of Boaz, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Kristine Poss, 33, of Boaz, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
July 14
Chase Stanton, 32, of Boaz, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations, third-degree domestic violence and harassment.
Alexander Malcolm, 24,of Albertville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Elizabeth Black, 19, of Albertville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
July 15
Jonathan Martens, 29, of Albertville, on a charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Ahmaad Beasley, 28, of Boaz, on third-degree domestic violence and menacing charges.
Steven Stokes, 31, of Boaz, on a fourth-degree theft of property.
July 16
Debra Sander, 29, of Boaz, on a third-degree domestic violence charge.
Logan Evans, 24, of Crossville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
July 17
Guy Tarvin, 28, of Albertville, on a theft of property charge.
Chase Stanton, 32, of Boaz, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
Cynthia Charris, 39, of Covina, Calif., on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations and public intoxication.
July 18
Janice White, of Attalla, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Patricio Diaz-Mendez, 19, of Boaz, on charges of driving under the influence and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Felipe Jacinto, 23, of Boaz, on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
July 19
Dustin Russell, 23, of Boaz, on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation.
Vanessa Lucas, 18, of Albertville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Tomeca Holland, 36, of Albertville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Ray Galloway, 47, of Albertville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Chris McGuire, 27, of Albertville, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
July 20
Kaylee Lawson, 20, of Albertville, on a charge of interference with child custody.
July 22
Debra Stephens, 40, of Arab, on a charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Sedalia Eubanks, 29, of Guntersville, on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.
July 23
Vaness Brito-Jimenez, 36, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Malcolm Ogles, 24, of Crossville, on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
July 24
Breanna Tarvin, 21, of Albertville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Claudia Daugherty, 24, of Gadsden, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
Crystal Leigeber, 39, of Crossville, on a fourth-degree theft of property charge.
John Nicols, 33, of Albertville, on a public intoxication charge.
July 27
Dakota Wilkerson, 25, of Boaz, on a public intoxication charge.
Marshall County
July 19
Frank Hillsman, 54, of Horton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance
Tommy Fennell, 57, of Crossville, on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
July 20
Bersein Vasquez, 20, of Albertville, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
David Marks, 40, of Grant, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Terrell, 34, of Albertville, on two failure-to-appear warrants and a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Kaylee Lawson, 20, of Albertville, on a charge of interference with custody;
Richard Duncan, 18, of Boaz, on a bond revocation warrant.
Terry Alldredge, 56, of Union Grove, on a charge of aggravated assault;
Kristy Pierce, 38, no address listed, on a bondsman process warrant and two failure-to-appear warrants.
Johnathan Wilbourn, 36, of Union Grove, on a parole violation warrant.
Brandon Lang, 28, of Albertville, on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property charges.
July 21
Robert Hunt, 36, of Arab, on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.
Joshua Elkins, 29, of Arab, on a failure-to-appear warrant.
July 22
Jerry Burks, 34, of Scottsboro, on a third-degree domestic violence charge;
July 24
Sterlin Morgan, 26, of Boaz, on a failure-to-appear warrant and a second-degree escape charge.
People charged with a crime are considered
innocent unless and until proven guilty.
