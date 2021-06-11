The Douglas FFA was recently recognized as a Top 5 Chapter in the State of Alabama and a Gold Level National Chapter Award. These awards were won by ALL Douglas FFA members as they were based on the chapter’s program of activities which included leadership development activities, community service projects and strengthening agriculture.
The chapter vice president, Alex Lee, was recognized as the State Champion for his Diversified Horticulture Proficiency Award which was based on his Supervised Agricultural Experience projects in horticulture. Lee also placed second in the state in the Ag Communications Proficiency Award area. This award was based on his YouTube channel, where he has posted several videos about gardening and a “Virtual Farm Day” for students who didn’t get to take a field trip this year.
The career development event teams also won several awards this year. The Ag Mechanics team were North District Champions and placed third in the State. Team members include: Ahmad Dublin, Carson Garrett, Caden Sullins and Davis Jackson. The Ag Construction team placed second in the North District. Team members include: Wesley Hawkins, Hunter Matthews, Mason Naler, Christian Simmons, and Alex Garcia. Also, the land evaluation team won the Marshall County contest and placed fourth in the North District. Team members include: Wesley Hawkins, Ahmad Dublin, Davis Jackson, Alex Lee, Hunter Matthews, and Caden Sullins.
