The Marshall County School Board of Education met last Thursday to approve several items on the agenda including the 2020-2021 school calendar. In a meeting earlier in July, the board announced that students would return to school on Monday, Aug. 20 with a staggered start until Aug 25. In addition, it was suggested that teachers would return today (Wednesday). There were no changes made to the calendar and the board passed it unanimously.
Here are few important dates from the 2020-2021 calendar:
No school Oct. 5-7, Thanksgiving break – Nov. 23-27, Christmas break – Dec. 21 – Jan. 4, Spring break – March 22-26, last day of school – May 27.
In other business, the board:
• Approve bid for Sand Mountain Supplemental Grocery Service, school year 2020-2021, awarded to Osborn Brothers.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/Retirements
1. Randall Taylor, bus driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, 2020.
B. Leave of absence
1. Nikki Terrell, Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, one-year AMSTI Contract LOA for school year 2020- 2021.
C. Transfers
1. Mollie Talton, Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, to Teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
D. New employees
1. Coy Southerland, custodian, Asbury High School, effective August 1, 2020.
2. Jimmy Jones, part-time Teacher, Asbury High School, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective Aug. 1.
3. Johnny Pelham, part-time teacher, Asbury High School, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective August 1, 2020.
4. Katie Cumbaa, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
5. Carol Chastain, bus driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective school year 2020-2021.
6. Rhonda Wright Gibbs, counselor, DAR Elementary School, effective school year 2020 - 2021.
7. Kaitlyn Griffn, speech language pathologist, Asbury Campus, effective school year 2020-2021.
8. Jennifer White, temporary substitute, (Whitney Potter-LOA) Sloman Primary School, effective Aug. 16-Nov. 9.
9. Jerald Bailey, band director, Brindlee Mountain High School, 1-year contract effective July 1, 2020 (3 periods daily).
10. Brittney Paschal, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
11. Crestah Taylor, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
