Sardis City has begun reopening some of its facilities starting with the community center and tennis courts.
On Monday, May 18, the town council voted to resume community center rentals at 50% capacity until the current safer-at-home order changes. If any positive cases of COVID-19 are reported from a rental group, then rentals would shut down again until further notice, the council said.
The council also voted to reopen the town’s tennis courts with no restrictions and baseball field No. 5 at Sardis City Park with no team practices or use of the facility’s lights.
In other business, the council:
• Approved adding cable TV to the community center programming with Charter at a monthly cost of approximately $108.
• Discussed adding the issue of Sunday alcohol sales to the Aug. 25 municipal ballot. Councilman Brian Carnes, who made the motion, said he’s received several requests from local businesses to allow alcohol sales on Sundays. The motion died and was not voted on due to a lack of a second motion by another councilmember.
• Heard from John Ross who discussed the need for a larger culvert at Church Street and Noblitt Road.
• Reviewed an Sept. 30, 2019, audit of the town’s financials with Billy Massey and Jake Minnix of MDA Professional Group.
