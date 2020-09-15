Emergency operations and elected officials from all over North Alabama gathered in Arab last week to witness Marshall County E-911 and Motorola officials sign a contract to upgrade communications in the area to the P25 radio system.
“We have been working on this for more than three years – building towers and working to come together with different entities in Marshall County for this upgrade for better communication and statewide interoperability,” said Marshall County E-911 director and Arab City Councilman Johnny Hart. “We are committed to work with the RAC committee and other entities within our county to make it good for all of Marshall County and the surrounding counties.”
The Marshall County Commission, the Huntsville Hospital Health System-Marshall, LLC (Marshall Medical Centers) and the municipalities of Guntersville and Albertville also signed on to the agreement.
The Marshall County 911 service has already invested about $2 million in towers and other equipment for the system, while the other entities will share in the total purchase price of $1,760,641 for the system.
Boaz will not be a part of the county system as they had already joined the Etowah County radio system, but practically any entity in the state that is tied in to the P25 system will be able to communicate directly with one another if necessary.
The equipment should all be installed and online by next spring.
