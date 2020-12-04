FORT PAYNE — In a matter of a few days, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, Henagar Police Department, Valley Head Police Department, Fyffe Police Department and Sylvania Police Department, recently arrested six people on drug charges.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, on Friday, Nov. 20, Corey Michael Plunkett, 34, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies and Henagar Police officers found Plunkett passed out in a vehicle near Alabama Highway 75 and Highway 40 in Henagar. During further inspection, officers located synthetic marijuana inside the vehicle.
On the same day, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Valley Head Police Officers went to the residence of Johnny Ray Elkins, 30, of Valley Head, to execute an arrest on an outstanding warrant. During the search, narcotics agents discovered methamphetamine and marijuana. Elkins was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, a traffic stop on Main Street in Fyffe, conducted by Fyffe Police Officers, led to DeKalb County Narcotics Agents being called to assist. During the search, methamphetamine was found. Buddy Joe Thompson, 40, of Attalla, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
On Sunday, Nov. 22, Sylvania Police officers conducted a traffic stop near County Road 102 and Carissa Road in Sylvania, which led to Isaac Scott Edwards, 20, of Sylvania, being arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called to assist. Synthetic marijuana was found in the vehicle.
On Tuesday, Nov. 24, after receiving numerous drug complaints at the Mountain View Motel, agents arrived on scene and observed a drug transaction in progress. Large amounts of synthetic marijuana were seized. Arrested were Brittany Nicole Owens, 30, of Sylvania, who was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and Johnathon Randolph Gafford, 41, of Fort Payne, who was charged with two felony warrants and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
“It’s always good to know that we have a great working relationship with other agencies throughout the county, and this is a prime example,” Welden said. “Great job by everyone! Once again, I can’t stress enough how valuable the citizens’ tips are when it comes to fighting the war on the dangerous poisons that are affecting the county. Thanks to our Drug Task Force for always putting in the long and late-night hours it takes. In law enforcement, lots of family time is lost, but it’s just the nature of the job. But knowing that time lost is being spent protecting yours, makes these men and women heroes in my book!”
