Marshall County District Shops 1, 3 and 4 will be holding a white goods appliance pick-up Monday, Aug. 17.
White goods are household appliances such as water heaters, stoves, washing machines, clothes dryers, air conditioners, etc.; these items will be picked up by the County.
Large dumpsters will be at District 1, 3 and 4 shops with access to the containers being one day only. Thus, furniture, wood, carpets, and mattresses should be taken to one of the three district shops on Monday by the residents to be placed in the large trash containers during the hours reflected below - these items will not be picked up by the County. These dumpsters are not for household garbage.
Please have all items for the County to pick up at your curbside by 6 the morning of the pick-up. You may want to have the items out the night before the scheduled pick-up.
If you have any questions or have something to be picked up contact your local district shop during their office hours, reflected below:
District 1 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call 256-753-2557.
District 3 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call 256-878-7342.
District 4 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call 256-878-0421.
Please mark your calendar for the pick-up. Hopefully in continuing white goods pick-ups we will not have individuals littering our roadsides or creating illegal dumps.
District 2 shop and the City of Grant have joined forces to have large dumpsters at the district shop every other month. The next scheduled date for District 2’s dumpster for large items is Sept. 21. At any time, the District 2 shop will pick up curbside white good items by calling the shop and advising of the need.
Call the District 2 shop during business hours of 6:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. at 256 728-4117 to schedule a curbside pick-up.
