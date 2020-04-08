The Albertville City Council recently awarded bids for the installation of wayfinding signage and concession equipment at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater.
For the signage, despite inviting six companies to send bid packages, the city only received one from Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, LLC, of Birmingham, in the amount of $80,876. During the meeting Monday, the council elected to adopt a resolution to award the bid. Wayfinding signage will be used to help direct people at the facility. This includes pointing out field numbers and/or showing where different courts are located.
In a second resolution, the council elected to award a bid for concessions and kitchen equipment to Hawk, Inc., of Montgomery, in the amount of $319,634.90.
Birmingham Restaurant Supply, Inc. also entered a bid of $340,903.23. Other vendors invited to enter a bid but declined were Fast Fixing Foods in Boaz and Central Restaurant Products, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
In other business, the council:
• Authorized Purchasing Director Mike Brewer to solicit bids for work to be done at the entrance of SMPA, located at the intersection of Wendy Lane and Alabama Highway 205.
• Authorized Brewer to solicit bids for the construction of the Miracle Field to be located at SMPA.
• Proclaimed April 7 as National Service Recognition Day to honor local volunteers.
• Announced there was a vacancy on the Albertville City Schools Board of Education and informed anyone interested in the position to pick up an application from the city clerk at city hall.
The Albertville City Council meets every first and third Monday at 6:30 p.m. inside city hall, located at 116 W Main St. in Albertville. Meetings are open to the public. Citizens may request to be placed on the agenda or speak under public comments by contacting city hall at 256-891-8282.
