Alabama Department of Transportation workers are expected to begin traffic signal repairs at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Billy Dyar Boulevard in Boaz on Tuesday.
Boaz Street Superintendent Kenny Smith said repairs could take up to four days, weather permitting. He said traffic flow at the intersection would be restricted, so motorists should drive with increased caution if traveling through the area.
In the past, the City of Boaz entered into an agreement with ALDOT to repair and upgrade the traffic signals in October 2019.
In the past, the signals have changed over to “flashing mode” due to wire deterioration, according to Smith. He believed to signals’ equipment at that intersection could be more than 30 years old.
Repair of the signals and installation of a traffic signal “cabinet” will cost the city $20,000. The next lowest quote for repairs was $40,000, plus an additional $9,000 for the “cabinet.”
