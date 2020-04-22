Members of the Sardis City Council sat six feet apart during their regular scheduled meeting and work session Monday, April 20, where they discussed plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, including reopening the city’s tennis courts.
“Everybody’s getting stir crazy, I know that,” Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos said during the work session update on COVID-19.
Amos said he’s received calls daily about opening recreation areas, particularly the baseball fields and tennis courts. Due to the number of players required for even a rudimentary game of baseball or softball, he said those areas should remain closed, but the council could consider reopening the tennis courts depending on Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision regarding the statewide stay-at-home order, which she is expected to announce later this week.
Councilman Chris Royal, who was the sole vote on the council against closing the courts, made a motion to reopen them under certain conditions, which included allowing a total of 10 players on site at time plus at least one adult 21 years or older for supervision, only opening every other court and unlocking only one gate for entry and exit. The courts would open no sooner than May 1, as long as current restrictions by the state were either relaxed or remained the same. The council voted unanimously to accept the motion.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes and financial from the March council meeting. The minutes had to be amended to reflect Royal’s voting against the closing of the courts during that meeting.
• Accepted a bid of $494,396.48 for paving projects on Gaines Road, Patterson Road, both sides of Sardis Cutoff and Son Johnson Road. The bid covers approximately three miles of paving.
• Approved paying up to $10,000 to repair culverts on Horton Road and Oak Road. The estimated cost for each road is $5,500 and $3,000, respectively.
• Postponed the annual Sardis City Celebration, which was scheduled for June, until further notice.
The mayor and councilmembers thanked the town’s firefighters and police officers for assisting Boaz during and after the tornado, which destroyed close to 100 homes on Easter Sunday.
“All the guys done a good job, firemen and police both,” Amos said.
