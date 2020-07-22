At Geraldine Town Council’s last meeting July 13, Mayor Chuck Ables announced a food give away in partnership with USDA Farms to Families Food Boxes project.
“This is a partnership not only with USDA but also the DeKalb County Council on Aging, Public Transportation, EMA, TARCOG and Town of Geraldine with a special thanks to Commission President Mr. Ricky Harcrow for allowing DeKalb County EMA to assist us with this program,” Ables stated.
On Monday, July 20, utilizing the town park road as a drive through, the town was able to give away close to 450 boxes full of perishable food items such as fresh fruit, pre-cooked meat, assorted vegetables, cheese, butter and milk.
In other business during the July 13 meeting, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the July 7 Work Session.
• Approved the minutes from the June 8 Council Meeting.
• Denied a compensation claim from Geraldine resident Marlon Bearden, who said his truck was damaged by one of the towns’ lawnmowers.
• Voted to renew CD at Liberty Bank.
• Approved Resolution 2020-07-13A, which establishes compensation for the Absentee Elections Manager.
• Approved Resolution 2020-07-13B appointing Town Clerk Donna Johnson to perform duties for election since Ables is running for re-election.
• Voted to move all current Tier II employees to Tier I in the State Retirement System to provide additional and better benefits. Any new hire will be enrolled in Tier I.
• During time for public comment, resident Regina Anderson discussed drainage issues on Alabama Highway 227. The mayor stated the Alabama Department of Transportation had been contacted, and he had sent pictures to ALDOT about the issues. Anderson stated she had scheduled a meeting with ALDOT to assess the problems.
