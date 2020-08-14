Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims met with the Marshall County Commission during Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the need for upgrading radio systems.
Sims said updating the county’s radio system was one of the biggest needs when came into office in 2018.
“The radio system we have in place now covers about 6% of the county,” he said. “I’d like to upgrade to the P25 radio system, which will provide us with almost 100 percent coverage of the county.”
Sims said multiple cities in Marshall County have already begun using the P25 system or will be upgrading to it soon.
“Guntersville, Boaz and Albertville all have this system,” he said. “And Arab’s City Council has it on its next agenda. Etowah County and Madison County are also using the P25 system. If we upgraded, we will be able to communicate with all those agencies in real time.”
According to Sims, total cost of upgrading to the new radio system will be $1.7 million. That total will be split between five different agencies in Marshall County. The County’s portion of the total is $478,000. The radios are a separate item, which will cost between $2,500-$2,800 according to Sims.
“We will need about 140 of these radios total,” he said. “We’re looking into some grants and raising funds for the radios.”
Sims added, “Upgrading to this new system is very important for the county. Deputies will almost certainly be covered wherever they are in county. Also, in the event of any kind of a natural disaster we will be able to communicate with every agency around us in real time.”
The commission approved the purchase of the P25 radio system during Wednesday’s meeting. According to Sims, the system will be operational within the next nine to 10 months.
Jail renovations
During Wednesday’s Marshall County Commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate asked for Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims to give an update on the renovation to the Marshall County Jail roof.
“The jail roof had already been replaced, but we’re waiting on repairs to be done that is covered under warranty,” he said. “Right now, we’re just waiting on supplies to get here so they can finish. Shipping has been an issue with the pandemic still going on.”
Protective masks
The Marshall County Commission approved the purchase of more than 6,000 personal protective masks for the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency. Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said the requested number of masks is based on the agency’s needs.
Four different kinds of masks were purchased from several different vendors, some of which are in Marshall County. At least 500 K95 masks were purchased from Seam Seal International in Guntersville and at least 200 N95 masks and 500 Fitty N99 masks were purchased from Premier Mask and Supplies of Boaz. More than 5,000 three-ply face masks were purchased from LNJ Capital Inc. out of Carrolton, Texas.
