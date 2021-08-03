A joint investigation with the Alabama State Attorney General’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a Grant man on child porn charges.
Joseph Campbell, 42, of Willmon Drive, Scottsboro, was arrested and charged Friday with one count of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
Investigators seized a number of electronic devices to be analyzed, Guthrie said.
He said the charges Campbell faces involves the possession and sharing or sending of photos and videos depicting children under the age of 16 in sexual acts.
Campbell is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000.00 bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.