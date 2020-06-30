Alabama’s 15th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is July 17-19. This marks the third time the annual tax holiday will take place on the third weekend of July.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17, until midnight, Sunday, July 19, the state waives its 4% sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama will waive their local taxes as well. Check the 2020 Participating Cities and Counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.
Exempt items include:
• clothing priced at $100 or less per article;
• school supplies valued at $50 or less per item;
• books that cost $30 or less per book; and
• tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
Learn more at alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays
“This year’s sales tax holiday will provide momentum for Alabama’s continued economic recovery,” Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown said. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”
The Alabama Retail Association continues to encourage shoppers to buy from local retailers by promoting the use of the #ShopAlabama hashtag. “Shopping with businesses that have a physical presence in your local area keeps businesses open and your neighbors employed,” said Brown.
Because the tax holiday is only one weekend a year, families may want to consider purchasing items required for later in the year and stashing them until needed. Art supplies, computer paper and diapers are examples of items that will be exempt from taxes during the tax holiday but are used year-round. Take advantage of the tax savings and #StacheSomeSupplies.
Another way shoppers can support their local businesses and help others in their communities is to pick up extra school supplies to donate to local school children in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.