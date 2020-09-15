No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon in Albertville, but the search is on for one driver who fled the scene.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the accident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on Edmondson Street and Half Section Line Road.
According to the accident report, a 2013 Nissan Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed on Half Section Line Road when he ran the stop sign and pulled into the path of an oncoming truck.
The 2015 Ford F-150, driven by Gerald Corey Head, of Albertville, received major damage. No injuries were reported.
However, the impact of the crash caused the Maxima to overturn and the drive was able to escape the vehicle and flee the scene on foot.
Smith said the driver of the Maxima has yet to be found, but when he or she is caught, charges of leaving the scene of an accident and possibly others will be filed.
