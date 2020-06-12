MONTGOMERY — This week, Secretary of State John H. Merrill notified all 204 registrars in the State of Alabama that their performances would be evaluated following the Nov. 3 General Election.
“Every agent of the state should be held accountable for their actions – especially those who are tasked with protecting the opportunity for Alabamians to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Merrill said. “These evaluations will ensure that Registrars are completing their duties in serving the people of their respective county.”
Beginning Dec. 1, the Office of the Secretary of State will travel to all 67 counties to meet with and confirm whether or not each registrar is completing his or her assigned duties.
Section 17-4-35 of the Code of Alabama requires the Supervisor of Voter Registration to evaluate Registrars on the performance of their lawful functions. Section 17-3-2 requires the Secretary of State to prescribe guidelines to assist the State Board of Appointment to determine the qualifications of the members of the Boards of Registrars.
The qualifications are as follows:
• Capable of following Alabama’s Ethics Laws
• Self-motivated, reliable, responsible, accountable
• Resident of county
• Qualified elector of county (registered to vote)
• High school diploma or equivalent
• Computer skills (Microsoft Office competency including Word, Excel, Outlook)
• Proficient in utilizing an email account
• Proficient in typing (word and data processing)
• Ability to utilize a computer, scanner, printer, label-maker, and camera
• Map reading skills (understanding of local, county, and state district lines, precincts, and polling places)
• Excellent communication and organizational skills, including customer service skills to assist citizens, voters, election officials, and other offices in-person, by email, and via telephone
• Understanding and willingness to express office etiquette
• Ability to work Monday through Friday and some weekends during intervals of the year in preparation of local, county, and state elections
• Reliable and responsible for working assigned days as agreed upon by the Board of Registrars
• Must be willing to consider the registrar position as the primary occupation, and must be available for working the normal business hours of the office
• Must have reliable transportation to and from the office location
• Understanding of confidentiality and security of private information
• Willing to retain and protect private information not available to the public
• Ability to travel to mandatory training sessions one or more times a year throughout the state
• Required to be a team player and work alongside two other board members in close proximity in the office setting
• Understanding of Title 17 of the Code of Alabama, the Alabama Administrative Code, and Alabama Attorney General Opinions that apply to the position
• Willingness to study and learn daily functions of the office using the Alabama Boards of Registrars Handbook and other guidance from the Alabama Secretary of State
• Proficient in managing, filing, and storing extremely important and permanent documents received in the office, including voter registration applications and voter file maintenance records
• Capable of learning to utilize multiple systems of software related to voter registration and the Alabama free Photo Voter ID
• Must be unbiased and completely non-partisan during office hours and during any point in which representing the office
• Ability to form positive working relationships with local, county, and state election officials and be cooperative and professional when working with other offices
Evaluations will be made public, following completion.
