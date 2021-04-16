Don’t Drop It On Alabama – the motto of PALS (People Against A Littered State) - reminds residents not to litter.
On April 24, volunteers will gather in Boaz to pick up litter throughout the city.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the courtyard in downtown Boaz. All materials needed – including trash bags, grabbers, gloves and safety vests – will be provided. Water, snacks and prizes will also be available.
“This is an important event for our city,” said Mayor David Dyar.
Additionally, Rotary members and volunteers will gather at Tom Gilbreath Park at 8 a.m. Saturday to spruce up the park.
Rotary President Charisse Wilson said plans include not only picking up litter, but also to “deep clean” the park.
“We are going to power wash the slides because they get mildew, and we are going to put down mulch,” Wilson said. “In the near future, we will be installing a new slide and will follow up with a Rotary lunch at the park.
“I’m really excited about this cleanup event.”
In 2014, Rotary members renamed Rotary Park to Tom Gilbreath Park to honor the late Tom Gilbreath, a longtime Rotary member.
The park is located on King Street, near the city’s original recreation center.
The park features a wide array of activities and play structures for children.
Those who cannot come to the April 24 event are asked to take a little time to pick up litter in their neighborhoods and clean their own property.
