The Sardis City Fire Department was recently awarded a grant totaling $111,600 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“Sardis was fortunate enough to be awarded another FEMA grant,” Fire Chief Johnny Crosson said. “This is very rare because they don’t give very many EMS grants… We were in the first round and we got EMS money, so that tells you that there is a need for it.”
Crosson said the fire department plans to use the funds to purchase two new heart monitors for its rescue vehicles and two automated CPR devices, known as an AED or automated external defibrillator. He estimated the monitors would cost $60,000 each and the CPR devices, $15,000 each. Part of the money — approximately $5,061 — will go to the grant writer who helped the city apply for the grant. The monitors first responders have been using are nearing their expiration dates, he said.
The chief said a group is scheduled to visit the fire department Aug. 28 to do a demonstration of the CPR devices. He suggested the city council consider using funds from the CARES Act to purchase AEDs for other departments.
“I know AEDs are a big thing, and I know the City of Sardis does not have enough of them,” he said. “I think every police car in the United States ought to have an AED in the back of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.