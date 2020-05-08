During a videocast questions and answers session with the Alabama Association of School Boards, State Superintendent Eric Mackey laid out a potential plan for getting students back on campuses.
The current plan for Alabama schools is to continue distanced learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, with everything wrapping up no later than June 5, Mackey said. After that, he said phase one of reopening campuses may go into effect.
““We believe, starting June 8, we can begin starting opening campuses back up some,” he said. “[The plan] is fluid. The things that we’re talking about are what we hope will happen. We certainly hope it gets even better than that.”
During phase one, students ages 13 or older will be allowed on campus in groups of no more than 10 for certain activities, such as summer workouts or sports practices. Multiple groups may be allowed on campus at one time as long as there is no more than 10 per group, they stay socially distanced and do not intermingle with other groups.
Mackey said facilities would need to be sanitized regularly, and coaches and supervisors would need to be especially careful with keeping students apart and equipment clean.
“For instance, if you got students coming into the weight room, then you got to clean and not just at the end of the day, but you got to think about how we’re going to clean that bench or those barbells and dumbbell in between one student and the next,” he said.
While he realizes students would be close to each other during the activities, Mackey said they should still be kept socially distanced as much as possible. He said he plans to discuss with coaches how to best do that.
“I think that it’s giving a lot of hope to our coaches,” he said of reopening. “Many of them were afraid they’d be shut down all summer, and that’s not our intention because we want to get back to normal as quickly as we can.”
In July, Mackey said campuses could further open up to allow younger students to attend in-person reading programs under the same guidelines.
“July’s a long time off,” he said. “That could all change based on what happens with the health orders and executive orders. We could get wider — maybe we could have many more students and many large groups by then, and it could get smaller.”
Mackey said the current plan is to allow sports teams to have full-attendance practices by August with classes commencing toward the end of the month.
Once students are back in school, he said they would still be required to follow certain social distancing guidelines such as limit person-to-person contact and frequent hand washing. Facilities would also be required to be sanitized throughout the day. Mackey said he doesn’t anticipate requiring students to wear face masks, but individual schools may decide their own policies regarding masks.
“It’s not a bad practice, we just don’t know how practical it is for a whole school to do that,” he said.
Something that may play a major role in keeping the virus from spreading among students is contact tracing, where an infected student is evaluated to determine how many people they have been in contact with so that they all can be quarantined. Mackey said certain school staff members may be trained as contact tracers to help with the process.
Aside from the virus, one of the things Mackey said he was most concerned about was gaps in student learning during the long absence.
“I don’t worry about a lot of things, but this one worries me some is how we measure and close the learning gaps,” he said. “We think when we come back in August, we’re going to have to pretty much assess every child on every subject, especially in the early grades.”
While he acknowledged most students were still learning at home, the lack of a classroom structure and constant teacher supervision may have caused many to regress in their studies beyond the typical “summer slip.”
“Even though we were closed for the last two and a half months of school, it will take us literally — don’t fall out of your seats — it’ll take us … three years to get through this … to recover financially, to recover academically; it’s going to take a long time.”
