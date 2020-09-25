Boaz Altrusa International donated $500 to Boaz Intermediate School Friday.
Pictured, from left, are Vice President Betty Gilbreath, Altrusa Boaz President and Gov. District 4 Suzanne Allred, BIS Principal Kristie Hopper, BIS Librarian Jodi Eckhoff, Boaz Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Haynie, club member Sue Gibson and Altrusa Secretary Jane Carnes. Not pictured is Altrusa Director Becky Edmondson.
Boaz Altrusa received a grant last year to help with the Brag Tag Reading Program at BIS. The club purchased tags that were presented to the students at the end of each nine weeks, which represented the number of books they read. A check with this year’s donation was presented to school and library officials to use for reading programs and to replace books. Hopper said many books were lost or not returned at the end of the 2019-2020 school year when schools shut abruptly for COVID-19 pandemic. The funds Altrusa provided will be used to restock the library, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.