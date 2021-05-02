MONTGOMERY – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed May 1, 2021, as Law Day in the state of Alabama.
Ivey signed the proclamation Thursday and presented Alabama State Bar President Bob Methvin, Bar Commissioner and Lawyers in the Classroom Committee Chair Felicia Long, and Interim Executive Director Ellen Brooks with the official proclamation.
Law Day, which celebrates the rule of law, provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protects our liberties, strives to achieve justice, and contributes to the freedoms that all Americans share.
Celebrated nationally, there is a new theme each year, and this year’s theme is, Advancing the Rule of Law Now.
“The Rule of Law requires an educated citizenry that understands the law and demonstrates engaged citizenship,” the proclamation read. “The theme for Law Day encourages all of us to fulfill our responsibilities to protect our democracy.”
To commemorate this year’s theme, hundreds of Alabama attorneys spent part of their day Friday visiting middle school classrooms throughout the state, either virtually or in person. The Alabama State Bar’s Lawyer in Every Classroom Committee asked for volunteers, and 223 lawyers, judges and law professors signed up to teach classes. Eighty teachers signed up to participate across the state, from as far north as Madison County to as far south as Baldwin County. Lawyers taught multiple classes throughout the day for some of the teachers, using these lesson plans. Lawyers also talked about the importance of the rule of law and explain how it continues to shape our nation and our lives.
“This year’s focus provides young people with the opportunity to learn about how the law affects our lives. Considering the current state of our nation, we can all imagine ways that the rule of law provides stability for a productive society while at the same time providing a vehicle for us to evolve and move forward together,” said Felicia Long.
As part of the classroom plans, students explored the rule of law through various group activities, discussions, and question and answer sessions. Students will gain a more robust understanding of what “the rule of law” is and why it is important for us as a society to uphold it.
“The rule of law is the bedrock of American rights and liberties,” said Alabama State Bar President Bob Methvin. “In times of calm and unrest alike, the 2021 Law Day reminds us that we the people share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty, and pursue justice.”
Bar associations throughout the country will be celebrating their own Law Day events in virtual or in-person events.
