Students still have time to sign up for the next Ready to Work session offered by Snead State Community College. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Snead State has moved all of the Ready to Work instruction and coursework online.
Ready to Work teaches the “soft skills” that employers identify as critical to being successful in the workplace. In addition to the two credentials, students receive job placement assistance and earn a free three or four credit hour class at Snead State.
“This program changed my life and was my first step to getting back into college…(The) free class to Snead State…opened the doors to me getting back into school and getting my (Associate in Science) degree. So many positive things came from me enrolling into this free program. If it wouldn’t have been for the Ready to Work program, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Ready to Work graduate Trent Hundley of Guntersville, who now holds a Master degree from Alabama A&M University.
The online instruction begins Monday, April 27. The free course is ideal for students wanting to enhance their essential job skills. Topics covered in Ready to Work include problem solving, communication, technology basics, workplace behavior, job preparation, and financial literacy.
“With several members of our local workforce displaced from their jobs or at home looking for opportunities to build their job skills, this session of Ready to Work is a perfect fit. The course lasts six weeks, and with the online instruction, they have flexibility to complete their coursework while continuing their responsibilities at home,” said Workforce Development Director Teresa Walker.
“We have employers waiting to interview our graduates. We also work with our business and industry to train their incumbent workforce, so we invite employers to please contact us for more information on how to get started,” said Mrs. Walker.
To enroll in the session, visit www.snead.edu/rtwregistration. If you have questions, please leave a voicemail at 256-840-4152 or 256-840-4211 or email twalker@snead.edu or cbarnard@snead.edu.
