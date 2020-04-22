COVID-19’s suffocating impact on the economy has been painfully felt across Alabama.
Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Friday, April 17, that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was 3.5%, which is up from February’s record low level of 2.7% and surpasses the March 2019 rate of 3.3%. He said March’s rate represents 2,138,541 employed people, down 24,216 over the year.
Wage and salary employment decreased in March by 1,600, he said. Monthly losses were seen in the education and health services sector (-4,300), the professional and business services sector (-2,100), and the leisure and hospitality sector (-900), among others.
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased by 12,600, with gains in the government sector (+8,800), the manufacturing sector (+3,900), the education and health services sector (+2,400), and the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+2,300), among others.
Average weekly wages increased to $886.03 in March, down from $882.46 in February, and increased from $843.80 in March 2019.
The following sectors saw record high wages in March 2020:
• Trade, transportation and utilities $741.22
• Other service $787.80
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are currently Shelby County at 2.5%, Morgan, Marshall, and Madison Counties at 2.8%, and Tuscaloosa, St. Clair, Limestone, and Cullman Counties at 2.9%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 9.6%, Clarke County at 6.7%, and Greene County at 6.2%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Vestavia Hills at 2.0%, Homewood at 2.2%, and Northport and Hoover at 2.3%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Selma at 6.8%, Prichard at 6.2%, and Gadsden at 5.3%.
Though it is not yet the best reflection of the novel coronavirus’ economic impact, due to the fact that the majority of closings and layoffs occurred during the week of March 16, and the unemployment rate is measured during the week of March 12, Washington said April’s unemployment rate, which is scheduled to be published May 22, would paint a better picture.
Due to the spike in job losses, Washington said the ADOL had disbursed more than $164 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits.
Washington said $164,523,955 had been paid to 103,453 claimants over the period covering March 16 – April 18, representing 227,358 weeks paid. He said $132,328,900 of those funds are Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits.
“ADOL is working hard to get these important benefits out to Alabamians in this tremendous time of need. More than $164 million in benefits have been pushed out to those who have become unemployed due to this pandemic,” Washington said. “We know that there are many who have yet to be paid, and we are working to get those claims processed quickly. It’s important to note that it can take up to 21 business days to process a claim, and with the added record-setting volume, it may take longer in some cases.”
Claimants may track their claim, Washington said, thanks to a new online tool recently developed called the UI Claims Tracker. It can be located and utilized at uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov/.
Additional information can be found at labor.alabama.gov.
