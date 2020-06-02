GUNTERSVILLE — Fourth of July Fireworks over Lake Guntersville has been canceled.
The City of Guntersville and the Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the annual fireworks event Friday afternoon, citing concerns over crowd sizing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With current CDC guidelines for social distancing for a crowd this size, there are concerns regarding the safety of citizens and visitors in attendance; first responders patrolling the parks; and city personnel cleaning up during and after the event,” part of a joint statement from the city and chamber read. “Additionally, the agreement required by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, ‘to maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons from different households,’ cannot be signed in good faith.
“The COVID-19 public health crisis has been an adjustment for everyone and this decision to cancel was not made without much thoughtfulness, discussion and consideration over the last few months with city department heads and local and state leadership.”
Morri Yancy, president of the chamber, told The Reporter that the decision was not one made lightly.
“The decision was extremely difficult and disappointing for all,” she said. “Dozens of people were consulted from all areas of the community.”
Yancy said numerous scenarios were discussed on how they could safely execute the event and follow the social distancing guidelines, but to no avail. However, there are plans to continue the fireworks show next year.
“We hope everyone has a safe and happy [Fourth] of July this year, and we are already planning for July 4, 2021,” the statement read.
