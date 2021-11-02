Last Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Warrants, Series 2021, which will provide up to $5,200,000 in funding for renovations to the county jail.
According to the terms of the agreement, the bond will be paid out over 10 years with an overall interest rate not to exceed 2.5%. However, each maturity date within the 10-year span may have an interest rate up to 5%, depending on the conditions of the bond market at that time.
Piper Sandler & Co., which has been contracted by the commission to handle the issuance of the bond, is expected to present the bond proposal to the commission in early November, at which time Chairman James Hutcheson can accept or reject it if it does not meet his expectations.
When vying for the contract last month, Piper Sandler told the commission it expected to lock in an interest rate around 1% based on the bond market at that time, which can and often does fluctuate.
The funds from the bond will be added to the $3 million already in the jail budget for a total nearing $8 million to cover renovation costs.
In other business, the commission:
Heard a report update from Martin & Cobey Construction on Old Jail Renovation.
Announced garbage exemption requirements the 2022 fiscal year; Nov. 1 – Dec. 31.
Approval of speed limit for Kenyon Road and Landmark Drive.
Approved establishing maintenance records and checkoff lists for all Countywide maintenance equipment.
Appointed Counter Administrator Ashleigh Bubbett as representative to serve on the Investing in Alabama Counties Council.
Approved the Employee Assistance Program that is offered by The Standard to all county employees.
Approved a resolution to extend contract for participation in the Association of County Commissions of Alabama Workers Compensation Self - Insurers Fund through September 2024.
Gave approval for the sheriff’s office to apply for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office grant to be used for overtime of anything related to traffic safety; no match.
Appointed District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate as representative to the Marshall County Community Corrections Board.
Along with the Guntersville Historical Society, unveiled a new plaque and well replica in front of the courthouse in Guntersville.
Went into an executive session to discuss the “good name and character” of an employee. The session was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting at District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson’s request. The meeting lasted approximately 45 minutes, and no action was taken by the commission afterward.
