The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition applauds Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent decision to award nearly $5.8 million to businesses, governments and public agencies in the latest Volkswagen settlement grants.
The ACFC worked closely with Cottondale Wood Products on its grant application, and the Tuscaloosa County-based company received $152,056 to purchase electric-powered forklifts to replace ones powered by diesel.
“We are honored and humbled to receive this state grant funding for our company,” said Hinton Howell, chief operating officer of Cottondale Wood Products. “We couldn’t have done it without the assistance and expertise of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, and we know the new equipment will make our business more efficient while also improving local air quality. We want to do our part to make Tuscaloosa County better for everyone.”
The Mobile County School System also received $1.82 million to replace diesel buses with propane-fueled buses. The state’s largest school system began acquiring alternative fuel buses in 2014, and the fleet’s success has inspired school systems in Tuscaloosa and Franklin County to follow their lead.
The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition has long worked with, supported and applauded the Mobile Schools’ pioneering efforts to help create a cleaner Alabama.
“When we began replacing diesel buses with new ones fueled by propane, we saw it as a simple way to improve air quality for the thousands of students who ride to and from school every day,” said Pat Mitchell, Director of Transportation for Mobile County Schools. “It’s also helped our bottom line because we spend less on bus maintenance and fuel costs. We’re so pleased that this latest grant will allow us to continue expanding our propane bus fleet.”
Volkswagen violated the U.S. Clean Air Act in 2016 by installing software in about 590,000 vehicles which misled the amount of emissions the vehicles were emitting. As a result, the company agreed to a $2.9 billion nationwide settlement, and some of those funds were allocated to the states.
Alabama was awarded about $25 million in the settlement to be allocated over a 10-year period. The first grants were awarded in January 2020, when the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs awarded $5.8 million to nine public agencies and two private businesses, and Ivey’s office announced the second round of grants last week.
The grants to Cottondale Wood Products and the Mobile County School System are part of this second round of grants, which also total about $5.8 million.
“The use of cleaner burning and alternative fuels have so many benefits, from improving air quality to boosting Alabama’s economy to reducing reliance on foreign oil,” Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition Executive Director Mark Bentley said. “That improves the quality of life for every Alabamian. We’re happy to partner with businesses and government agencies to reach these goals, and we’re pleased Gov. Ivey and ADECA have released this latest round of grants as a holiday gift for all of us.”
Here’s a complete look at the grants announced last week, according to ADECA:
Alabama Forestry Commission (City of Montgomery): $1.46 million to replace diesel transport trucks.
Alabama State Port Authority (City of Mobile): $950,000 to repower a locomotive with a cleaner burning engine.
Cottondale Wood Products (Tuscaloosa County) - $152,056 to replace diesel forklifts with ones powered by electricity.
City of Foley – Two grants totaling $341,250 to replace several diesel-fueled trucks.
Gulf Distributing Holdings (City of Mobile): $245,210 to replace several diesel trucks.
City of Huntsville: $829,725 to replace several diesel vehicles.
Mobile County Board of Education: $1.82 million to replace diesel buses with propane-fueled buses.
About the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition
Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition serves as the principal coordinating point for clean, alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicle activities in Alabama. ACFC was incorporated in 2002 as an Alabama 501c3 non-profit, received designation U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program in 2009 and was re-designated in 2014. A national network of nearly 100 Clean Cities coalitions brings together stakeholders in the public and private sectors to deploy alternative and renewable fuels, idle-reduction measures, fuel economy improvements and emerging transportation technologies. To learn more, visit www.alabamacleanfuels.com.
