While it took him a bit longer than he’d expected when he first enrolled at Wallace State Community College in 2000, John Bullard, of Blountsville, is happy he kept going to classes after “life happened” and slowed his progress.
A 1999 graduate of J.B. Pennington High School, Bullard started taking classes at Wallace State in 2000. But life changed his plans, and he attended on and off over the years, finally graduating from Wallace in 2010. By then, the father of three earned an associate of science in business administration. He then transferred to Athens State University to study accounting and then to the University of Alabama where he earned a Bachelor of Science in human environmental science specializing in financial planning with a minor in business.
“Wallace State gave me a great foundation to build on,” Bullard said. “Wallace State was convenient and had a good business program. It was also affordable, which I needed since I was paying my way through school and raising a family.”
“I had to work full-time,” he added. “So, the evening and off-campus classes at J.B. Pennington helped me tremendously. Without these programs at Wallace State, I probably would not have been able to graduate.”
Bullard said former economics professor Joann Persall influenced his career path.
“I already had an interest in economics from high school,” he said. “Dr. Persall made the subject fun and interesting. I can honestly say her classes had a direct impact on my choice of career.”
Since graduating and earning his bachelor’s degree, Bullard worked for about 11 years in the financial planning/wealth management industry before becoming the administrator and CFO for the Blount County Commission.
Bullard said he’s proud to be part of the Wallace State family as an alum.
“The most rewarding part of being associated with Wallace State is the connection to the community,” he said. “When I see Wallace State making an impact in Cullman, Blount and surrounding counties, I feel like I have a part in it.”
Bullard, who is studying for the certified government financial manager designation, encourages everyone to be a lifelong learner.
“It’s never too late to learn something new, and Wallace State can be part of that journey,” he said.
For more information about Wallace State, visit wallacestate.edu.
Wallace State is celebrating Community College Month during April. Please visit wsccalumni.org/ccmonth20 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.