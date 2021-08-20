During a meeting Monday, Aug. 16, the Albertville City Council took the following actions:
• Approved the minutes from the Aug. 2 meeting
• Approved Ordinance No. 1755-21 to annex 245 Morningside Drive into the city limits after holding a public hearing.
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1763-21 to annex 625 Buchanan Road into the city limits, requested by request from Justin Brown, and set a public hearing for Sept. 20.
• Reschedule the Sept. 6 council meeting to Sept. 13 due to the observance of Labor Day.
• Introduce Ordinance No. 1764-21 to amend Zoning Ordinance 1454-15 to include patio/garden Homes, which are single-family detached or duplex homes on lots smaller than what is minimally required for standard homes.
• Adopt Resolution No. 1765-21 to award a bid for 10 police vehicles and equipment to BB&T/Truist Bank in an amount up to $450,000 at an interest rate of 1.17%,
• Approve Resolution No. 1766-21 to enter into an agreement with ALDOT for the installation and maintenance of the traffic signals at U.S. 431 and Edmondson Street.
