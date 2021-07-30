The Boaz City Board of Education met July 22 in the board room of the school system’s central office. Personnel actions approved during the meeting were:
Contract renewals
• Jeremy Sullivan – Varsity Head Football Coach 2021-2022 school year
Reassignments
• Robert Brewster – Elective teacher at BMS to PE teacher at BMS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Cody Alldredge – Intervention teacher at BMS to Elective teacher at BMS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
Transfers
• Dawn Lybrand – Special Education Aide at BHS to Special Education Aide at BES, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Trey Clark – Instructional Aide for BCSS to Special Education Aide for BCSS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
Contract for services
• Renae Mosley – Parent Involvement Coordinator, effective August 1, 2021 through May 27, 2022
• Lori Chumley – Success Center Facilitator, effective August 1, 2021 through May 27, 2022
• Sophia Ruiz – Part-time Spanish specialty teacher at CES, effective August 11, 2021 through May 27, 2022
• Rebecca Williams – Part-time intervention teacher at CES, effective August 11, 2021 through May 27, 2022
Resignations
• Joseph Milner – teacher at BHS, effective immediately
• Anita Bumgarner – English teacher at BHS, effective July 31, 2021
• David Bittinger – teacher at BMS, effective immediately
• Lindsey Sullivan – Science teacher at BHS, effective immediately
Employments
• Steve Hartline – Bus driver for BCSS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Candi Williams – PE teacher at BMS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• William Brock – Intervention teacher at BMS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Stacey Bruce – Social science teacher at BMS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Lincoln McClearen – Career tech teacher at BHS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Rachel Eller – Special education aide for BCSS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Patricia Willis – Special education aide for BCSS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
• Chelsea Coggins – Special education aide for BCSS, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year
Extended Day employees for the 2021-2022 school year
• Extended Day director: Amanda Milner
• Extended Day teachers: Cara Davis, Jennifer Williamson, Jennifer Plunkett, Krista Bischoff, Amy Pointer and Miriam Richey
• Extended Day counselors: Sarah Beth Beck, Emma Henderson, Emily McDuffie, Delaney Smith and Katie Suddath
• Extended Day nurses: Rhonda Bishop, Margaret Fowler, Katherine Hayes, Lindsay Nein, Meleah Pendergrass (nurses will work a rotating schedule)
2021-2022 TEAMS contracts
• Bryan Jennings – Math teacher at BHS
• Bradley Waldrop – Math teacher at BHS
• Christy McCormick – Math teacher at BHS
• Tiffany Whitten – Math teacher at BMS
• Elizabeth Lockhart – Science teacher at BMS
• Yolanda Lopez – Migrant and homeless Recruiter/Liaison, effective July 28, 2021
Additional duties
• William Cole – BHS agriscience teacher – 30 extended contract days
• Jordan Clark – additional teaching duties for the 2021-2022 school year
Stipends
BHS math PD stipends $100/day for 3 days
• Amy Gardner
• Christy McCormick
• Bradley Waldrop
• Christopher Vaughn
Supplemental assignment additions
• Jeremiah Patterson – Volunteer assistant golf coach
• B.J. Jones – Volunteer assistant golf coach
• Jace Proctor – Volunteer assistant golf coach
• Candi Williams – Middle School volleyball (seventh grade) to be paid $1,500 supplement from BCSS
• Candi Williams – Middle School assistant girls’ basketball coach to be paid $1,000 from BHS women’s basketball
• Jake Pittman – Volunteer assistant football coach.
