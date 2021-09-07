Larry Brock recently joined the team at the Marshall County Economic Development Council as its new existing industry coordinator. What follows is a Q&A with Brock:
Q: When and where were you born?
A: June 15, 1955, in Gadsden Alabama
Q: Where did you attend school?
A: I attended Arab Schools. Snead State Community College,
and Jacksonville State University.
Q: Where all have you lived?
A: I lived in Gadsden AL, Arab AL, Jacksonville AL, and back to Arab, AL.
Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.
A: I work for the Marshall County Economic Development Council and under that the Marshall County Manufacturers Association.
I recently retired from a company called Aerovironment that is in the Military and Commercial Drone Business. I have 42 plus years of experience in various types of business including 30 years of Manufacturing.
Q: What led you to your profession?
A: At first it was meeting the needs of the particular company I was working for at the time. Later in my career, the experience I gained gave me expertise in the field. These experiences gave me knowledge of many different types of businesses.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?
I love talking to people about their companies and the diverse types of manufacturing that are happening in Marshall County. There are so many talented, innovative, unique, and cutting-edge manufacturers in Marshall County.
Q: What was your first job?
A: Union Carbide Corporation as an Inventory Controller.
Q: If you could relive one day from your life, what day would you choose? A: The day my first child was born.
Q: What is your spouse’s name? What does she do for a living?
A: Carla Brock. She is a retired Educator after 30.5 years of teaching in Arab City Schools. She is currently employed part-time by Arab City Schools as an Academic Support Specialist.
Q: Do you have any children?
A: I have two sons. Jordan Brock is my oldest son. He and his wife, Sarah have a 22-month-old son. Jordan works at Redstone Arsenal. My youngest, Evan Brock is married and his wife’s name is Taylor. Evan is an RN and was recently accepted into the CRNA school at The University of Mobile.
Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be? A: A steak dinner.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
A: I would just love to drive across the country and see all that it has to offer.
Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?
A: I love to detail automobiles and yard work, but my favorite hobby is playing with my Grandson.
Q: What do you enjoy about living and working in Marshall County?
A: I live in Arab, but I have family all over Marshall County. I love the fact that this is a great place to raise a family.
Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?
A: I would love to be able to sit down for lunch with my Grandpa. He witnessed so many changes in this world during his lifetime.
Q: Would you rather read a good book or watch a good movie and why? A: I would rather read a book because I can stop and pick it back up later.
Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on you? A: My most impactful moment was when I accepted Christ as my Savior.
Q: What would be the No. 1 thing on your Bucket List?
A: Attend all Alabama Football Games.
Q: If you could describe your morals in three words, what would they be? A: Christian, Family, and Conservative.
Q: How would you like to be remembered?
A: As a person that wants all people to have a chance to be successful.
