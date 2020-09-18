Boaz City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to secure $8.145 million in bonds to fund continued renovations at the former outlet properties.
According to the bond documents, the funds will be used for the purposes of refacing existing buildings owned by the city and to finance recreational facilities and other capital improvements. The targeted buildings will be the ones surrounding the new recreation center. Dyar has said the city “didn’t have no choice” other than to renovate the buildings due to their declining status.
“To renovate those buildings over there that are — you’ve seen them. Everybody’s seen them. We didn’t really have no choice, you know,” Dyar said. “We’ve got a brand new recreational complex that’s going over there. It would be very embarrassing — I would think — for someone to come and see that beautiful facility that we’re going to have, and then see the condition of those existing buildings over there. So, it was a no-brainer, really.”
The city has already invested more than $400,000 to renovate only part of the building located across from Boaz 9 Cinema where Tre Ragazzi’s Italian Café is expected to open soon.
Based on past bid numbers and depending on individual needs, the renovation cost could exceed $1 million for each building.
Matt Adams of Raymond James Financial, said the City of Boaz holds an A+ bond rating, allowing him to secure unusually low interest rates.
“We went out with a 3 % rate in the marketplace, but were able to get your rate down to 2.73 % on 30-year fixed-rate bonds,” Adams said. “S&S reviewed the city and gave an A+ rating. That is a good testament to the council, mayor and city clerk.
“There was a lot of interest in these bonds. A lot of local banks bought the bonds. A lot of local people bought the bonds.”
In May 2018, the council took out a $12 million bond issue with plans to build Old Mill Park and its new recreation center. After the park ended up costing $3.2 million, this left less than $9 million to fund the recreation center. In August 2019, the council awarded a bid for construction of the new complex to Eidson & Associates in the amount of $12.75 million. Shortly after approving the bid, Boaz Mayor David Dyar said the council had intentions of going back to the bond market to cover the additional expenses.
Councilmen learned Tre Ragazzi’s Italian Cafe is expected to open within the next several weeks, as soon as state Health Department officials inspect the facility and finishing work is completed, according to Kerry Walls, economic development director for Boaz.
The restaurant will be housed in the former outlet center, across the parking lot from the Boaz 9 movie theater.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council:
• Passed a proclamation for Disabled American Veterans Day 2020, honoring the 100th anniversary of the DAV. Sept. 25, 2020, will be Disabled American Veterans Day in Boaz.
Randy Vissers, of the Frank L. Bradford Chapter 18 of the DAV, accepted the proclamation.
“A lot of people don’t know that the DAV is the third largest civilian military organization in the nation,” Vissers said.
“About 20 % of our members are from Boaz or the Boaz area.”
Vissers said the DAV provides transportation to the Veterans Affairs Clinics in Guntersville and Birmingham daily, serving veterans from Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb counties.
• Learned the city will host the annual Boaz vs. Albertville blood drive next week at the Boaz Recreation Center.
Donations will be accepted Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Learned the Alabama Department of Transportation will remove a stoplight from Elizabeth Street and Alabama 168 on Oct. 1.
Drivers will see signs up two weeks before the removal.
The traffic signal may be moved up Alabama 168 toward the new recreation center once it is complete, Dyar said.
