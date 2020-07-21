Denise Edmondson opened Kidz Time in Boaz 10 years ago, helping families make memories.
The indoor children’s play space hosts a variety of inflatables and bounce houses, slides, miniature cars and wooden play houses in Piper Station, Boaz.
“We would go out into other towns and see places like this,” Edmondson said. “At the time, my children were 5 and 6. My mom, Jeanne Johnson, quit her job to help us with this, so if it didn’t work out, we still had our jobs.
“Our family runs it now – mom, me and my husband, Randy.”
Edmondson offers a place for birthday parties, mommy and me time, open play time and group lock-ins. It is geared for children 12 and under.
“Our birthday parties are all inclusive,” she said. “We provide drinks, pizza, paper goods, balloons and the venue. The family just has to provide the cake and kids.”
COVID-19 interruption
Just before celebrating their 10th anniversary on June 18, Kidz Time reopened on June 13 following a nearly three-month closure due to the pandemic.
Customers are slowly returning, Edmondson said.
“We’ve had to decrease the number of children playing at any one time,” she said. “We wear masks, do as much social distancing as possible and try to keep it clean at all times.”
Upon reopening, Edmondson has been forced to make all parties private parties, closing the facility to all but the partygoers.
Services available
Edmondson said over the past 10 years, the business has evolved to meet the needs of local families.
The family had at one time opened a party supply store next door to Kidz Time, offering paper goods, decorations and more to families hosting parties at home or elsewhere.
They closed the store a few years ago and now offer a variety of services, such as balloon animal creators, face painters, cotton candy machines and balloon arches and columns.
“We have them available for parties here or they will go to your event,” Edmondson said.
“We get a lot of calls asking if we rent our inflatables for parties other places but we don’t. We never rent them out. They stay indoors.”
Besides having lots of energy, socks are the only requirement for a fun time.
“No trampoline socks or the socks with grippers on the bottom,” Edmondson said. “They can stick on the slides and cause accidents.”
Making memories
Britney Forrester and her family heard about Kidz Time online. They have travelled form Gadsden and Collinsville to Boaz three times for birthday parties at the indoor play space.
“We love it here,” Forrester said. “There are things to do for all age groups and all types of kids.
“We have no complaints at all!”
The family celebrated Jayce Harrison’s fourth birthday and Jayden Forrester’s seventh birthday at the play space.
“It’s really nice on days like today, when it is too hot out to go to the park,” Forrester said.
Edmondson said she is starting to see children who once played in the inflatables coming back to the business with nieces, nephews, and in some cases, their own children.
“Although most of the original children who started out with us have outgrown us and moved on, we are ready for the next wave or children and parents to get to explore and play with us for the next 10 years,” she said.
“Thank you Marshall County and surrounding areas for keeping it local and helping keep this mom and pop business going strong.”
Future growth
Edmondson has no plans to expand at the moment, but won’t rule it out in the future.
“The rec center is coming to our back door,” she said. “Right out back is the pool. We’re going to put our sign up at the back, directing people around to the front entrance.
“Once the rec center is up and running, I expect our business will pick up as well.”
She said the outlet space at one time housed the Mikasa china and glassware store, but the space fit her needs perfectly.
“We needed the ceiling height,” Edmondson said. “We needed that for some of the larger inflatables, and we got it here without having to do a lot of extensive remodeling.”
To learn more
Families can play all day for $8 per child.
Normal hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday for parties only and from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for open play; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Kidz Time is closed Monday and Tuesday.
Log on to the Kidz Time Boaz Facebook page for more information.
Edmondson said the best way to keep up with changes in the play times is to log onto Facebook. Due to the pandemic, hours may change suddenly if authorities put additional mandates in place.
