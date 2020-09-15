The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) recently awarded $34,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) member companies for the 2020/2021 academic year. These included 22 AGEF funded scholarships, 10 Piggyback Scholarships, and 5 Endowed Scholarships for a total of 37 scholarships awarded.
Jaelee Price of Albertville, a graduate of Boaz High School is a recipient of a 2020/201 AGA Scholarship. Price is working to obtain a degree in biology from Jacksonville State University.
Morgan Crisson of Crossville, a graduate of Crossville High School is a recipient of a 2020/201 AGA Scholarship. Crisson is working to obtain a degree in English from the University of Alabama.
“To date, the Alabama Grocers Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships,” said Ellie Smotherman Taylor, President, Alabama Grocers Association. “Our association is thrilled to be supporting higher education efforts of Alabama’s youth and can think of no better investment.”
The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recognizes and aids students who are related to Alabama’s food industry by virtue of their parent’s employment or their own part-time employment by firms which are members of the Alabama Grocers Association. The scholarship program demonstrates the association’s interest in the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow by providing financial assistance to deserving students. This year the Foundation received more than 65 applications.
“We are thankful to our members and other supporters of the Alabama Grocers Association,” said Bob Crawford of United Johnson Brothers of Alabama and Chairman, Board of Trustees, AGEF. “Over the years, their donations have made these scholarships possible, impacting in the lives of hundreds of young people.”
Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements. Funds are raised from three annual golf events, a silent auction and the generosity of supporters, members and friends of the Alabama Grocers Association.
About the Alabama Grocers Association: The Alabama Grocers Association is a state trade association representing the grocery retail industry since 1990. With more than 135 retail members operating over 850 stores statewide, as well as over 225 manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers and other members, the AGA is the voice of the industry in the state of Alabama. The food retail industry in Alabama provides over 70,000 jobs with over $2.2 billion in annual wages paid. Grocers pay over $1.2 billion in state taxes and have a total economic impact on the state’s economy of over $12 billion. For more information, go to www.alabamagrocers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.