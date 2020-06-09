HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College’s Career and Workforce Development is offering numerous learning opportunities through its Community Education, Continuing Education and Training for Business and Industry programs, among those is an online course for introduction to American Sign Language (ASL).
ASL is used is a visual language, according to the National Association of the Deaf. The shape, placement and movement of the hands, as well as facial expressions and body movements, all play important parts in conveying information. ASL interpreters have been put into the spotlight recently as their services have been needed during press conferences updating the public about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ASL class planned by Wallace State Community Education is a six-week course that will be held online on Tuesdays from June 30 through Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. There is a $60 fee for the course.
Another online class offering for the summer is a six-week course to learn Excel, PowerPoint and Word. Those classes will be held on Mondays from June 29-Aug. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Two genealogy courses will also be offered online: General Genealogy July 8-9 and Southern/Civil War Genealogy July 22-23, both from 5-9 p.m. All will use Zoom for class instruction.
The Community Education program will also offer courses in:
Agriculture/
Horticulture
• Young Farmer Entrepreneur Camp (at Hanceville June 1-3 and Oneonta June 15-17)
• Setting Landscape Plants Certification Prep; June 16 or July 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Commercial Pesticide Application Certification Prep,]; June 30 or July 28, 5:30-7 p.m.
• Gardening Basics; July 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Machine Repair
• Outdoor Power Equipment repair; Tuesdays, June 8-22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wellness
• Six Weeks to a Healthier You; Thursdays, June 25-July 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Healthy Food Prep Fridays; Fridays, June 26-July 31, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Dousing the Flame of Inflammation; June 30 or July 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Continuing Education
• Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR); May 30, June 27, July 25, 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
• ACT testing; TBA.
Training for Business and Industry
• Certified Production Technician Training
• Certified Logistics Technician
• Small Farmer Training; Mondays and Wednesdays, June 1-Aug. 13 from 8-11:30 a.m., or Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 2-Aug. 14 from 5-8:30 p.m.
Commercial Driver’s License
• Hanceville: Monday-Thursday, June 1-July 2 or July 6-Aug. 6, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Oneonta: May 7-June 20 or June 25-Aug. 15, Thursday-Friday, 4:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
ServSafe Test Prep & Certification
• One-day session, June 16, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Three-day session, Mondays and Tuesdays, July 13-20, 5-9 p.m.
• Exam session, July 20, 5-9 p.m.
Heavy Equipment Operation
• Forklift Training; June 23, 5-9 p.m.
• OSHA 10; Saturdays July 11 and July 18 or Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
For more information about these programs and classes offered by the Career and Workforce Development office at Wallace State, call 256-352-7811 or email workforce@wallacestate.edu. View the classes in the current schedule at wallacestate.edu/schedule.
